Island Collective music

Pathways Arts in Chilmark will host a concert by the Island Collective, a group of singer-songwriters and musicians composed of Kate Taylor, Phil DaRosa, Isaac Taylor, David Saw, and Rebecca Correia. They came together with a united vision to share a stage in Nashville, Tenn., which they have done twice so far. Their latest performance was in November 2022, at the popular Fox & Locke in Lieper’s Fork.

The Island Collective’s first concert on Martha’s Vineyard, which has free admission, will be on Friday, April 14, from 7 to 9 pm. The music includes both solos and collaborations, with musicians trading songs and providing backup for one another. There will also be visuals of digital art by Graham Smith, created with live video compositing.

For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org or call 508-645-9098.