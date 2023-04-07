Driver in Maine fatal accident indicted

The driver involved in a December crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students, including a 20-year-old student from Aquinnah, has been indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including four counts of manslaughter.

A Maine State Trooper investigation found that the driver of a 2013 Range Rover, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of New York, was traveling south on Route 166 at a high speed when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, before erupting in flames.

A grand jury indicted Goncalves-Radding on four counts of manslaughter, five counts of aggravated OUI, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger, one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license. Police are recommending that Goncalves-Radding serve time in jail.

A judge accepted the indictments on Friday. Goncalves-Radding will be formally charged at a later date.

Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20-year-old from Aquinnah, was killed in the crash. He was a 2020 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The other students pronounced dead at the scene were 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, and 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport.

Three other occupants survived the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, including Gocalves-Radding of North Babylon, Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, and Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton.

The crash occurred on December 10 at 2 AM in Castine, Maine.

A press release from the Maine State Police issued Friday offered its condolences to the The Maine Maritime Academy, as well as the friends and family of those who were injured and killed. “Our thoughts remain with all those who have been greatly impacted by this enormous loss,” the release states.