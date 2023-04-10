Finance committee frustrated with turf legal costs

Just days after the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee voted to continue the appeal process over a synthetic turf field at the high school, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee voiced their frustrations over the legal costs associated with the field and discussed possible solutions on how to move the town forward.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board is currently ongoing in Massachusetts Land Court after the planning board rejected a request for a special permit for the synthetic turf field over concerns of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Since that litigation began, the school committee and the Town of Oak Bluffs have spent $30,000 and $14,000 on legal fees, respectively.

At a meeting Thursday, members of the town’s finance and advisory committee raised concerns over the school’s open-ended budget for those legal costs (all Island towns contribute to the high school’s budget).

Although no motion was made, and no vote was taken by the finance committee on the subject, committee members shared their thoughts on the ongoing litigation.

“I think it’s absurd. . . You shouldn’t be using taxpayer dollars to sue [the planning board] unless there is obvious malfeasance of some sort on the part of planning, which I do not believe is even close to the case,” committee member Richard Weiss said.

He said that the entities involved in the litigation have developed “tunnel vision.”

“Somebody somewhere has to recognize that if you can’t have the plastic field, the worst case scenario is that it’s grass,” Weiss continued. “I do not understand this mission that it must be plastic, under any means necessary.”

Meanwhile, “the kids don’t have a field, and the taxpayers are paying for you two to sue each other,” he said.

School committee member and Tisbury resident Michael Watts, who voted for the continuation of the appeal last week, emphasized that the lawsuit is less about the material of the proposed athletic field, but based on the Dover amendment — legislation that allows properties with an educational component to bypass certain zoning bylaws.

“My vote was to protect the rights of the school district in the long run,” he said.

Finance committee chair Sherry Countryman reiterated the charge of the finance committee.

“We’re looking at this from a financial point of view,” she said. “I don’t want to talk about the merits of the case because I don’t think that’s necessary from where we’re sitting.”

Countryman shared that she has no preference regarding which side prevails in court.

But she urged school committee members not to continue the appeal process further. “It should have never gotten to this point,” Countryman said. “But you’ve gone there. Now stop.”

There ought to be “significant pressure” put on the two entities to work on a speedy resolution, she said. “It’s not good for either side to lose [in court]. It’s not good for O.B., it’s not good for the Island, it’s not good for the kids, it’s not good for any of us.”

Although not seconded, Weiss suggested a motion that would recommend the two parties “cease and desist” with the legal costs, and to encourage an out-of-court resolution.

“If I understand the school committee side, and I understand the planning board side, they’d both love to talk to each other,” Weiss said. “So go do it. . . Leave the lawyers at home and go figure it out.”