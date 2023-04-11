Tisbury Main Street beautification entering final phase

Construction work on Tisbury’s Main Street beautification project is entering its final phase starting on Tuesday, April 18 and continuing to Friday, April 21.

According to a letter written by Tisbury department of public works director Kirk Metell, contractors from Lawrence-Lynch will begin grinding roads down on Tuesday in order to repave Main Street and complete line work. Town staff are also installing new signs, benches, and bicycle racks.

The project began last fall with the goal of rejuvenating the town’s streetscape, allowing for a safer, more accessible retail district, and improving traffic flow.

Main Street will be closed to traffic during construction, but the sidewalk will be open to pedestrians. Metell asks people to use “extreme caution” when accessing businesses during the road construction.

Parking will be available to business owners, tenants, and patrons at the Old Fire Station parking lot, Church Street tennis courts, Union Street parking lot, Stop & Shop parking lot, the Veterans Memorial Park parking lot, and side streets around Main Street.

The project is planned to be fully completed by Monday, May 15. The full plans are available on the Tisbury town website.