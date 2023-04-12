Be cautious with our other summer visitors

To the Editor:

I’m perplexed. You’ve had several stories on coyotes recently. I love them, they certainly need someone doing some sort of tracking, great. Excellent. However, it is mid-April, and the craziness is headed this way!

I’m not just talking about people; there are marine animals that are mere miles from here, a lot of them. Aside from the whales that seem to be a “nuisance animal” to the SSA and other boaters, there are sharks. There are many sharks, and they are on a direct path, as they have been for the past few years, to the Cape and Islands. I’ve literally begged for an article to remind people that this is a real thing, and to be aware. The warming waters and an almost endless food support in the form of harbor seals: Our sharky friends are only growing in population. While this is an amazing scenario ecologically, indicating a healthy ocean, it can be dangerous for humans if they are not prepared.

Trying to promote shark conservation, and coexistence, I can’t stress how important sharks are for our oceans. With help from the best shark scientists, organizations, and local and global help, I have started sheshark.org, focusing on Martha’s Vineyard’s sharks. There are five species that seem to congregate here: white, sand tiger, porbeagle, sandbar, and hammerhead sharks (each one is endangered). These have mostly been sighted on the south shore, so far. In 2021, there were 60 shark sightings on the Vineyard alone by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on the Cape. (Some of these may have been the same shark, but it does show they are coming to the surface quite a bit.)

Sandbar sharks, which are not particularly aggressive toward humans, and are a favorite of divers, have always been in abundance around Wasque. I spoke with one of my sharky friends who resides in North Carolina last week, and he says he’s never seen so many. He’s a fisherman, tags whites, and is featured on “Shark Week.”

The whites are headed this way, according to my sources, and a group of juveniles that I have been following for three years are loitering off North Carolina, but they were in Florida last month. They could be here tomorrow if they wanted. Whites and especially porbeagles (the “scary,” “Jaws-like” creature seen in the harbor last year), are endothermic, and can regulate their body temperature, so cold water is not a problem.

As we know, sharks do not hunt down humans as prey. We are not on their menu. Most attacks are not intentional. Mistaken identity, or feeling threatened in some way, are the most common causes of shark bites.

So while info on coyotes here is important, I think that an article (that I pleaded for, but was denied) on something that is more timely, and could affect the tourist situation here, is essential. She Shark loves all of our underwater allies, including dolphins and whales. These absolutely crucial animals are essential for marine life, and human life. On my site, there is a lot of information on “our” sharks, FAQ, what to do if you encounter a shark, drone and aerial footage of human-shark interactions, and much, much more.

I leave you with this: If white sharks, the apex predator of the sea, die, the ocean dies, and then we die. The ocean provides us with 50 percent of the oxygen we breathe. Every second breath you take is a result of that fact. Remember it! See you on the beach!

Azi Goodwin

Oak Bluffs