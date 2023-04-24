Chilmark town meeting rejects school budget

Chilmark town meeting rejected the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School budget Monday night, becoming the second town this month to protest the ongoing lawsuit over a synthetic turf field proposed for the high school.

The vote in Chilmark was 114 – 71 in favor of turning down the school budget.

Chilmark follows West Tisbury, where voters at town meeting two weeks ago shot the budget down over frustrations with the school committee for continuing its legal case against the town of Oak Bluffs and Oak Bluffs Planning Board. The school committee filed a lawsuit in land court against the entities for rejecting a special permit for the field.

If either Aquinnah or Tisbury town meetings reject the budget at upcoming town meetings, school officials would have to present a new budget. Tisbury town meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.

MVRHS School Committee chairman and Chilmark resident Robert Lionette made the motion to reject the budget on town meeting floor Monday night, before voters debated the issue for about an hour.

Despite the vote, there was considerable opposition to the idea. Long-time select board member Warren Doty called denying the high school budget a “drastic proposal” and a “mistake.” Top school officials like superintendent Richie Smith and high school principal Sara Dingledy urged voters to support the school’s budget. Chilmark board of health member Matt Poole urged voters not to “take a flamethrower to the high school budget.”

The Chilmark finance and advisory committee also voted last week to recommend rejecting the high school budget at town meeting floor, citing a concern that the school committee had not set a cap for how much money they would spend on the lawsuit.

The MVRHS school committee was scheduled to meet today in executive session prior to Chilmark town meeting, but chair Lionette decided to cancel the meeting.