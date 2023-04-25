Memorial service Saturday for Ronald Ottis Whitney

Ronald Ottis Whitney (“Ron”), 74, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on April 8, 2023, in Boston.

Ron was born in Boston to parents Granville Ottis and Daphne Mae Whitney. He married Deborah J. (Irvine) Whitney in May 1993 at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown.

Ron worked for the MSPCA from 1977 until its closing on Martha’s Vineyard in 2009. He started his career with the organization in Boston, Methuen, and Pittsfield, and finally on the Vineyard. He worked as a shelter manager and law enforcement officer. He was a positive problemsolver in all the locations where he was employed. He considered himself an animal protection advocate and law enforcement educator.

Ron was a sergeant in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971, during Vietnam, serving his time as a sentry dog handler, law enforcement specialist, and patrolman. Between the end of his military career and his start at the MSPCA, he was an animal control officer for Framingham, and a driving instructor.

He enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, playing poker, and of course spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Deborah J. Whitney of Oak Bluffs; his daughters, Rebecca Laqua of Plymouth, Minn., Darci J. Whitney and her fiancé Joe Cogliano of Oak Bluffs, and Alyssa S. Whitney of Oak Bluffs; his grandchildren, Brianna Brandt and Jack Brandt of Plymouth Minn., and Adelynn Rose and Joseph Cogliano of Oak Bluffs; his twin brother, Richard Whitney of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Granville Whitney and Daphne Whitney; his brother, Bruce Whitney; his sister, Carol Fox; and his uncles, Bruce Whitney and John Whitney.

Visiting hours for Ron will be held on Saturday, April 29, at Chapman Funerals and Cremations in Oak Bluffs from 1 to 2 pm. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm at the funeral home, following the visiting hours. He will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday, May 1, at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory can be made to an animal shelter of your choice.