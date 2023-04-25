Island man found dead in Falmouth hotel

A 41-year-old man from Vineyard Haven was found dead at a Falmouth hotel on Monday, April 24. Police believe he died from an overdose.

According to Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Russ Eonas, the man was found by hotel staff at the Inn on the Square.

Hotel staff notified the police a little before 9 am. Falmouth Police responded to the call.

At this time, it is unknown whether the man was a guest at the hotel. Eonas said foul play is not suspected and it is not known yet what substances were used.

This case remains under investigation.