State house budget earmarks $1.2 million for Cape & Islands

Representative Dylan Fernandes secured about $1.2 million for the Cape and Islands in the state House of Representatives budget that will expand social services, support local nonprofits, and protect clean water.

About $325,000 of that funding could be headed to Martha’s Vineyard.

The legislation will need Senate approval before it goes to the governor’s desk for final approval.

“I’m thrilled to have secured more than $1 million in the state budget for projects that support people across the Cape and Islands,” Fernandes was quoted in a press release. “These funds will help expand access to care for seniors, boost our local blue economy, and support local businesses and nonprofits — all worthy causes that Cape and Islanders value.”

As part of the additions is $75,000 to enhance Vineyard social services. Some of the funding will go to Uber-like transportation services for elderly Islanders to access basic needs and care. The other expands access to health and human services for all Island residents.

“We are thrilled to receive this transportation support for isolated older adults who have no viable means of getting out and around the Island,” said Paul Schulz, Executive Director of Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation.

“On behalf of Islanders who face health access barriers unique to island living, MVCS is grateful to shepherd this funding to remove healthcare barriers. Specifically, these funds are instrumental to providing much-needed off-Island transportation for specialty care, as well as translation and interpretation services for Islanders for whom English is a second language,” said Beth Folcarelli, Executive Director of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. “Representative Fernandes’ support for this budget item reflects his ongoing commitment to serving vulnerable and underserved communities on Martha’s Vineyard.”

There’s also $150,000 to be used to fund shellfish propagation on the Cape and Islands. An additional $50,000 will go towards water quality monitoring in Vineyard Sound and Buzzards Bay.

Fernandes also negotiated an additional $125,000 in funding for local organizations, including $50,000 for MVY Radio to procure new equipment.

“We’re so excited to be able to use this gift to complete our multi-purpose space,” said P.J. Finn, Executive Director of MVY Radio. “We’ll be able to properly outfit the space with audio, video and multimedia, and use it to serve our Cape and Islands community with live-streamed performances, public gatherings, and student teaching sessions.”

Also included with Fernandes’ additions is $740,000 that would help fishermen procure sustainable fishing equipment, possibly rope-less fishing gear. Funding would go to the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance.