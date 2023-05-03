Free adult programs and events at Vineyard Haven library

Hosted by the Tewksbury library, Vineyard Haven library patrons are invited to attend a Zoom event, where author Emily Franklin will discuss her new novel, “The Lioness of Boston,” in conversation with author Dawn Tripp. “The Lioness of Boston,” is a novel about visionary Isabella Stewart Gardner, who created a legacy in American art and transformed the city of Boston.

When Isabella Stewart Gardner first arrived in Boston in 1861, she was just 20 years old, newly married, and unsure of herself. After two tragedies and blatant rejection from the blueblood crowd, she found her spirit and kicked societal expectations to the curb. Isabella began traveling the world, befriending the likes of Henry James and Oscar Wilde, and a number of feminists who were chomping at the bit to transform nineteenth century thinking. As Isabella was developing her keen eye for art and objects, she became a trailblazer, pulling stunts like walking a pair of lions through the Boston Public Garden.

According to the library press release, the author of “The Lioness of Boston,” Emily Franklin, has written more than 20 novels and a poetry collection, “Tell Me How You Got Here.” Her award winning work has appeared in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, and has been read aloud on NPR.

Author Dawn Tripp’s fourth novel, “Georgia,” was a national bestseller and winner of the Mary Lynn Kotz Award for Art in Literature. Currently, she lives in Massachusetts with her family.

This program is virtual, and will take place on Monday, May 8, beginning at 7 pm.

The next day, join Senior2Senior instructor Paul Gentile as he leads a workshop on preparing, protecting, and passing on our digital legacy. Gentile will discuss organizing and safeguarding online assets, how to share and preserve our irreplaceable photos, wishes, history, and letters. This program is in person, and is sponsored by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries, on Tuesday, May 9, 1 pm.

But wait, there’s more … on May 10, at 2 pm, musician Peter Halperin, who killed it at the Chilmark Jam last November, will lead an exciting songwriting program. Though this session will not be recorded, it will be offered in person and via Zoom. Contact the library at 508-696-4211 for more information and to register.