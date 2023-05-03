Minnesingers still kicking!

A fifty-fifth anniversary? Amazing. Through song and dance, the Minnesingers will celebrate their milestone by performing iconic movie moments and charming choral beauties at their spring show. Performances are at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center, Friday, May 12, at 7 pm and Saturday, May 13, at 4 pm. Proceeds will help send the Minnesingers to Austria, Bavaria, and London in 2024.

Tickets are $15 general admission, and $10 for students and seniors. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Visit bit.ly/41ZlHUU to purchase tickets.