Island towns support high school feasibility study

Aquinnah was the sixth and final town to support funding a $2 million dollar feasibility study that will look at renovating or completely rebuilding the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

Aquinnah passed the measure at their annual town election Thursday by a wide margin, 64 in favor and 19 against.

Tisbury voters also approved a ballot measure on Tuesday.

With all towns approving funding for the study, the schools can proceed with the Massachusetts School Board Authority (MSBA) process. The Authority would pay for a large portion of the project.

MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy said that the newly formed School Building Committee can now begin work on the creation of a schematic design.

“Thank you, islanders, for your overwhelming support to proceed on a plan to upgrade the aging facility and mechanical systems at the high school and envision a building project that will best support our students,” Dingeldy said in a statement to The Times. “On behalf of the administration and the School Building Committee, we look forward to continuing this important work together as a community.”

Voters in all six towns also approved updating the high school regional agreement, which was required to move the project forward through the MSBA process.

Also at Aquinnah’s town election on Thursday, There were no contested races, but James Mahoney pulled 11 write-in votes to land a seat on the town’s planning board.