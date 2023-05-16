Edgartown officers, staff recognized

1 of 2

Two Edgartown reserve officers, Zach Moreis and Troy Vanderhoop, graduated from Randolph Police Academy this past week

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said Moreis and Vanderhoop will both be working in a full-time capacity as reserve officers this summer.

McNamee said that both Moreis and Vanderhoop have worked as traffic officers, five and one years respectively, before graduating from the academy. The two are longtime Islanders and members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah).

The department supported both men completing the academy, which required they stay off-Island for six months. “They worked very hard,” McNamee said. “We are very happy to have them back.”

The reserve officers weren’t the only Edgartowners given recognition recently. In honor of Teacher/Staff Appreciation Week, the Edgartown Patrolmen’s Association provided coffee and pastries for town staff on Tuesday, May 9.