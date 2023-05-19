Cruise ship brings summer-level crowd to Oak Bluffs

Summer crowds came early for Oak Bluffs when a massive cruise ship called the Celebrity Summit stopped by Oak Bluffs this week, as a part of its itinerary.

The vessel, operated by Celebrity Cruises, dwarfs the Steamship Authority ferries. According to travel magazine TravelAge West, the Celebrity Summit is 965 feet in length and has a 105-foot-long beam. By comparison, the ferry Martha’s Vineyard is 230 feet in length with a 60-foot beam.

The ferry can hold 1,274 people, including both passengers and crew, while the cruise ship has a capacity of 2,158 passengers and is run by a nearly thousand-member crew.

According to CrewCenter, the Celebrity Summit is scheduled to be at King’s Wharf, Bermuda until May 19 before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina.

Oak Bluffs Association executive director Billie Jean Sullivan said the Celebrity Summit wasn’t the first cruise ship to visit the Island this year. Another stopped by the Island a few weeks ago when most businesses weren’t open yet.

Sullivan also said cruise ships usually arrive at the Island starting when the Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs terminal opens, which was on May 18 this year. She said this was the first time cruise ships arrived so early.

When the Celebrity Summit arrived, Oak Bluffs Association had prepped its information booth early. Appropriate to the size of the ship, many visitors came ashore. Sullivan said usually a busy July day could see up to 300 people showing up to the booth. With the Celebrity Summit’s arrival, 500 people showed up on Tuesday.

That also meant the sojourners visited local vendors. “Many of the businesses did quite well,” Sullivan said.

Passengers of the cruise ship had to come ashore via smaller boats. “It looked like July or August,” Sullivan said. “ There were people up and down the streets.”

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce Carolina Cooney told The Times Oak Bluffs was not the only place seeing bustling activity recently. She said the chamber’s visitor center has also been busy and she noticed an uptick in traffic starting on April 1. “It seems to be creeping earlier and earlier every year,” she said.

The Celebrity Summit will not be the last cruise ship to visit the Vineyard. Sullivan said “quite a few” are lined up. The Norwegian Pearl and Ocean Voyager are scheduled to arrive in late spring and in the fall. The 2024 schedule for cruise ships has also been set, with the first — the Seven Seas Mariner — arriving in June.

Additionally, Sullivan is anticipating tour bus groups starting to arrive.

“We are ready from here on in,” Sullivan said.

Cooney said businesses that are members of the chamber will also be notified about when these cruise ships arrive so they can prepare. With the increased activity, she expects the Island to be quite busy starting on Memorial Day weekend.

“I expect things are going to be getting pretty crazy over here,” Cooney said.