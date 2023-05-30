Mary Jane Croft Burgoyne, 71, of Oak Bluffs, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023, at her home in Aidylberg Village.

She was born to parents Doreen and John Burgoyne Sr., in Clinton. The simple things in life brought Jane much joy. She loved to garden, paint, and walk her dog Atty, whom she adored with all her heart. Jane loved to spend time with her family. Her laugh was contagious, and her family will always miss her quick wit and infectious smile.

She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Hughes, of Billerica; and her three grandchildren, Connor Hughes, Zachary Hughes, and Brendan Hughes, all of Billerica; her siblings, John Burgoyne Jr., of Ashburnham, Julianne Nolan of Clinton, Jeffrey Burgoyne of Vineyard Haven, Jamieson Burgoyne of Lancaster, and Jennifer Sementelli of West Newton.

A Mass will be held Thursday, June 8, at 11 am, at Immaculate Conception in Lancaster. Interment will follow at the North Village Cemetery in Lancaster. A special Island friends reception will be held on the Vineyard at a later date.

The family requests donations in her memory be sent to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539.

For online condolences and more information please visit chapmanfuneral.com.