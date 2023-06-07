Real Estate Transactions: May 29 – June 2

Edgartown

May 31, Gail P. Gardner, trustee of Gardner Family Trust, sold 2 Lexington Ave. to Moji Capital LLC for $1,550,000.

June 1, Mark A. Saliture and Elena Saliture sold 52 Marthas Road to Haldene LLC for $2,100,000.

June 1, Marlene Savodnik, trustee of Trust B, created pursuant to the trustee of Irwin Savodnik Family Trust, sold 11 Witchwood Lane to 11 WW LLC for $3,060,000.

Gosnold

June 2, September Farewell LLC sold 52 West End Road to Michael D. Parker and Kate Parker for $2,225,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 31, Jacqueline L. Young, trustee of Jacqueline L. Young Declaration of Trust, sold 26 Grovedale Road to 26 Grovedale Road LLC for $1,224,000.

May 31, East Chop Association Inc. sold 2 Linden Road to Gregory B. Patrick and Judith M. Patrick, trustee of Patrick Joint Revocable Trust, for $35,466.

June 1, Nicole Mercaldo, Deirdre A. O’Connor, and the Estate of Leah Celeste Mercaldo sold 61 Ocean Ave. Unit 6 to Melvin F. Williams Jr. and Laura A. Williams for $935,000.

Tisbury

June 2, Daniel J. Seidman, trustee of 99 Summer Realty Trust, sold 99 Summer St. to Workforce Homes MV LLC for $1,000,000.

June 2, Philip R. Pankiewicz Jr. and the Estate of Philip R. Pankiewicz, also known as Philip R. Pankiewicz Sr., sold 90 Holly Tree Lane to Frederic Zussa and Margaret E. Hartnick for $925,000.