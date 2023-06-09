School committee pursuing joint meeting with Oak Bluffs

Members of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School school committee are hoping to set up a joint meeting with Oak Bluffs’ officials to come to a resolution over the school’s athletic fields.

After an executive session at the MVRHS School Committee meeting on Thursday night, chair of the committee Robert Lionette made a statement to move towards resolution of the litigation between the high school committee and the town of Oak Bluffs over the new athletic field. In the executive session the committee came to an agreement that a three board public meeting should be held.

“We the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School School Committee, have instructed our attorney Brian Wetter, to engage with the town of Oak Bluffs through their attorney to hold a joint three-board public meeting composed of the MVRHS school committee, the select board of the town of Oak Bluffs, and the Oak Bluffs planning board, with the goal to reach resolution of the current appeal,” Lionette said,

He said forthcoming details will be worked out by attorneys.

Despite the planning board having rejected the school’s proposal for a turf field, the committee also began to discuss fundraising for when plans for a field do receive approval.

Community members in the audience at Thursday’s meeting expressed an interest in knowing where the funding for the project was coming from.

“People would like to know who is driving the bus,” said Sheila Muldaur, in reference to individuals and organizations providing field funding.

Lionette deferred an answer to Muldaur’s question,. He said that a presentation on fundraising is slated for the next MVRHS school committee meeting on June 22nd. Lionette said that he would be willing to discuss it more at the upcoming meeting.

In other school committee news, the committee voted in a new chair and vice chair for FY24. Kathryn Shertzer and Skip Manter will be the chair and vice-chair, respectively.