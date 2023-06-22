The West Tisbury select board has voted to lift their COVID-19 vaccine mandate after getting feedback from town employees.

Town administrator Jennifer Rand said she spoke to 18 employees prior to the board’s decision. Six said they would prefer to keep the mandate, while 14 said they thought it should be rescinded.

“We now have the medical interventions available to protect ourselves as individuals and get care if you do contract it,” Select board member Jessica Miller said.

Since 2021, the select board has had a vaccine mandate for all employees appointed by the board, as well as employees working in town hall.

Board-appointed employees and those working in town hall will no longer need to be vaccinated to work for the town.