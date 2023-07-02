George B. Lucas Jr. passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, and was stationed at SHAPE in the Army Signal Corp. George worked for Raytheon Co. in the missile systems division in Andover for 45 years. His job took him and his family many places: the Marshall Islands, France, and

Germany. George and Dolores settled in Bedford, N.H., where he continued working for Raytheon until retiring.

After retiring from Raytheon, unable to sit still at home, he embarked on his second career as a court bailiff for the Manchester, N.H., superior courthouse. He enjoyed working at the courthouse for over 20 years. When he was thoroughly done retiring, George and Dolores sold their house and moved to Oak Bluffs.

George volunteered for many years for the Boy Scouts of America, and was an active member in the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5260. George was also a ham radio enthusiast, using the call sign W1ZYS.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude M. Lucas, his father George B. Lucas Sr., and his brother, Donald Seymour Lucas. He has left behind his wife of 61 years, Dolores Ghezzi Lucas; his four children, Ann, Mary, Wayne, and Pamela; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Sainte Marie’s Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester, NH 03102, at a later date.