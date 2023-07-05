Big Brothers Big Sisters raises more than $109,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands (BBBS) held its 11th annual Blooming Bids for Kids fundraiser, and raised $109,000 on June 16.

The fundraiser supports the 40 Island youth served by the organization.

The event, held at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury, had over 220 people in attendance.

In addition to a live and silent auction, the fundraiser celebrated a 9-year mentorship between Big Sister Kristen Gosselin and her Little Sister Eliana Cacchiotti.

“The funds raised from this event ensure that every child referred to us will have an additional, trusted adult in their corner,” said J.R. Mell, regional director at BBBS, in the press release.

Mell noted that planning for Blooming Bids 2024 will begin in the fall, and encouraged anyone interested to visit emassbigs.org/events/blooming-bids, or call Tori Costa at 978-828-9707.