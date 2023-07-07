Aquinnah Police searches for dirt bike operator 

1 of 2

The Aquinnah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a dirt bike operator.

Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain told The Times the vehicle operator was being searched for regarding “various motor vehicle violations.”

“At this time the incident is under investigation and no further information will be released,” Belain said.

The department updated the photo on Friday morning. The vehicle operator was riding a white dirt bike with black and red markings and wore a helmet with a similar color scheme. The individual was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt with a graphic at the front. The vehicle operator wore salmon-colored sneakers and had a salmon-colored backpack.

Those who have information about the operator can call the Aquinnah Police Department at 508-645-2313 or the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communication Center’s non-emergency line at 508-693-1212.