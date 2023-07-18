Lawmakers push for expanded beach access

As talks surrounding beach access continue amongst local environmental conservationists, recreational fishermen, and beachgoers, efforts are underway to increase access to the Island’s public beaches.

A new bill filed earlier this year by State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, seeks to remove one significant barrier to public beach access: money.

In a recent call with The Times, Fernandes explained that the recently filed legislation would prevent taxpayer money from aiding in any revitalization or renourishment of beaches that aren’t entirely available to the public.

“I don’t want the government to be spending a dime to shore up any type of private property, if that property is not accessible and open to the public,” he said.

The bill itself, entitled “an act removing barriers to beach access,” states that “no state agency shall make expenditures involving state monies to beaches that restrict access to residents or renters of the municipalities that control said beaches [and] no state agency shall make expenditures involving state monies to beaches that charge excessive parking fees in parking lots dedicated to such beaches.”

In the pending legislation, “excessive parking fees” refer to any fees exceeding what has been set by the state’s department of conservation and recreation.

What prompted the bill, Fernandes said, stems back to recent efforts to modernize the state’s centuries-old regulations on Massachusetts beach access.

“Massachusetts is the most prohibitive state in the country when it comes to beach access,” Fernandes said, calling the state an “outlier” compared to the rest of the nation.

In addition to the aforementioned bill, Fernandes and State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, have proposed legislation that would essentially do away with most private beach ownership, allowing access to the Island’s intertidal zones.

That bill seeks to add one word to the outdated ordinances: recreation, “the use of land for relaxation, exercise, watersports, or other enjoyable pastimes,” the proposed legislation states.

Efforts to push that bill through the state house failed when first proposed roughly two years ago; the lawmakers have since refiled it.

Although the proposed legislation would not completely get rid of private beaches, or take land away from waterfront property owners, it would open access to the intertidal zone for people to sunbathe or walk along the water — something that’s long been restricted.

In Massachusetts, private land can extend all the way to low tide mark. That was a standard established centuries ago, through the Colonial Ordinances of 1641-47, when Massachusetts Bay Colony legislators decided to transfer ownership of certain tidelands to coastal property owners to encourage private wharf construction.

This antiquated ordinance changed most of the intertidal areas from public to private, although it reserved the right for public use for only three purposes: fishing, fowling, and navigation.

But as the tide goes out along a private beach, the wet sand exposed becomes private property.

However, because there’s no private property rights in the water itself, “the public is allowed to swim in the intertidal zone provided the swimmer does not touch the private land underneath or use it to enter or leave the water,” the state’s explanation of rights along the shoreline says.

“There’s just really archaic laws on the books that date back to 1600s around what is permissible in the intertidal zone,” Fernandes said, adding that most states allow public access in the intertidal zones; some go well beyond that. In Texas and Hawaii for example, the public can access any beach up the vegetation line.

Fernandes said his “preferred beach access bill” includes adding “recreation” to the list of permitted activities in the intertidal zones; though like before, it’s likely to be met with significant opposition.

If it were to pass, “the state would be sued immediately,” he said.

In litigation, the bill’s vitality “would rely upon a judge that is more open to public use doctrine than private property precedent,” he said. “So there’s a lot of question marks around it.”

The newest bill, around ensuring that any state money to shore up beaches or coastlines becomes a public access area, Fernandes said “is a lot more straightforward and less open to legal challenges.”

But ultimately, securing beach and tidelands access to everyone requires a delicate balance.

“With climate change not abating, and sea levels rising, our coasts are going to look very different in upcoming years,” Fernandes said. With continuing shoreline erosion and increasing conservation efforts, “I think the government is going to have to play a role in protecting our coastline.”