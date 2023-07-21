Neighbor’s complaints puts pressure on Back Door Donuts

Owners of Back Door Donuts in Oak Bluffs released a statement Friday urging fans of the iconic eatery to show support at an upcoming public hearing, where they say a disconcerted neighbor will be attempting to thwart the doughnut shop’s late-night business.

Lynn Vera, an Oak Bluffs resident and abutter to the bakery, has come before the Oak Bluffs select board numerous times in the past few years, presenting what she says is evidence that Back Door Donuts has failed to abide by the town’s regulations.

Vera’s claimed that the shop’s rowdy queue has been the cause of late-night disturbance, despite having made modifications to her residence to keep the sound at bay. Vera has said she’s tried many times to come to terms with the business owners, to help find a solution.

But the owners of Back Door Donuts are saying that because of the neighbor’s complaints, the business is facing “mounting pressure” to shut down its late night doughnut (and fritter) sales — what owners say are the “cornerstone of the business.”

The eatery shared a statement with The Times Friday afternoon:

“Back Door Donuts is more than just a bakery; it’s woven into the fabric of our island. Generations have grown up savoring our delectable treats, and visitors from far and wide have made it a tradition to stop by and indulge in our mouthwatering creations.

“The current complaints brought forth by a community member threatens this all,” the statement continues.

“Shutting down this beloved establishment would have a ripple effect on our community, affecting not only the employees but also suppliers, neighboring businesses, and the overall vibrancy of our town.

“Thank you for being a part of the Fritter Fam and for standing up for what we believe in,” the statement concluded.

The public hearing will be held during the Oak Bluffs select board meeting Tuesday at 4:30 pm at town hall.