Museum awards Martha’s Vineyard Medal

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum awarded the Martha’s Vineyard Medal to three Island leaders at the Museum’s 100th annual meeting on July 24.

This year’s award recipients were Lisa Belcastro, Craig Dripps and Richard Taylor.

The M.V. Medal, created in 2009, goes to community leaders who work on preserving the history, arts and culture of the Island.

Lisa Belcastro is the Director of the Harbor Homes Winter Shelter, as well as the regional coordinator for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Additionally, Belcastro volunteers with several Island nonprofits and school groups. In a press release, the Museum said that Belcastro embodies a “commitment to community well-being that inspires all.”

Craig Dripps works to preserve the Vineyard lighthouses and parks. He was manager of the East Chop Light and Edgartown Harbor Light for years. Dripps was also president of the East Chop Association for two decades, where he worked on safeguarding public parks and the eroding bluffs.

Richard Taylor is primarily involved within the Union Chapel community. Currently, he works as Managing Director of Roxbury’s Nubian Square Development and Chairman of the Taylor Smith Group.