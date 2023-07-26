Eisenhauer Gallery abstract art and fashion show

1 of 2

Twenty-year-old local artist and designer Grace Miskovsky is collaborating with the Eisenhauer Gallery in Edgartown for its “Abstract Art and Fashion Show.” Miskovsky’s paintings, inspired by the likes of Jean-Michel Basquiat, are printed onto fabric and made into avant-garde outfits. Live models, wearing Miskovsky’s hand-sewn acrylic-on-canvas works, will walk the runway in the courtyard outside. Miskovsky has spent years refining her style and craft in both mediums, and this collection is the culmination of that work. “I am constantly interested in the intersection between art and fashion, and in my own work, strive to abstract and subvert traditional aesthetics within both,” Miskovsky says in a press release. Completing two solo gallery openings in San Francisco and New York City, Miskovsky is excited to showcase her work in her hometown of Edgartown.

The founder and head curator of the Eisenhauer Gallery, Elizabeth Eisenhauer, says in the release that she is thrilled to present the work of an emerging artist and fashion designer to the public. Eisenhauer has a long history of inspiring and mentoring young employees on how to establish deep relationships with artists, curate an art collection, and in Miskovsky’s case — in her first season as a gallery assistant at the Eisenhauer — how to unleash the potential of a young artist. Local musicians Mike Benjamin and the Keepers will perform funk and rock music throughout the evening in the courtyard. Thursday, August 3, at 7 pm.