Adventure, exploration, and trouble: Sounds like the perfect recipe for fun. As part of Edgartown library’s food-based Dungeons & Dragons campaign, master chef (and library assistant) Chris Look is cooking up some fast food mascots, each with its own special powers. Find out everything you need to know to survive this edible world by emailing Chris at clook@clamsnet.org. This drop-in program is for ages 12 to 17. No registration required. Friday, July 28, 3 pm.