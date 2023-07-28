Suspicious package found at Lucy Vincent Beach

A package police believe could be carrying illegal drugs washed up on a beach in Chilmark.

The details of what type of drugs were in the package haven’t been released. But the Chilmark Police Department responded to a report on Thursday evening of a “suspicious object” that washed ashore on Lucy Vincent Beach, according to a press release.

Police say that Detective Jesse Burton and Chilmark Police Officer William Fielder responded. According to the release, the package was located around 100 yards east from the beach entrance and was found by a family. Several lifeguards were also present. The package that the officers secured was “consistent with illegal drug packaging,” the release said.

Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin told The Times this is an ongoing investigation. He said the package had an “unknown type of drug” that still needs to be tested by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The package has been transferred to the DEA’s Cape Cod office. Kristen Govostes from the Cape DEA told The Times that no further information was available at this time.