Unfortunate lack of punishment on ethics violation

To the Editor:

I have served on several different town committees in recent years. They all required that I take and pass an ethics exam. I believe this is an absolutely necessary exercise. If the public is to have confidence that these committees are acting in the best interest of the town, there must be no appearance of impropriety. I also believe that any breach of ethics, such as not recusing oneself when a committee issue arises that involves an organization that the member belongs to or has an interest in, should be punished. When this behavior is repeated, the committee member should be required to resign, especially if they serve as committee chair.

Unfortunately this was not the case in a recent incident reported in this paper. The committee in question serves a very important function. It relies heavily on the confidence and good will of the people of the town. In my opinion the failure to mete out an adequate punishment in this instance is highly regrettable, and represents an unfortunate lack of judgment by those responsible.

Ted Jochsberger

West Tisbury