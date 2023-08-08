Unni H. Kaltenbacher passed away suddenly at her home in Martha’s Vineyard, on August 4, 2023. She recently commented that this was the best summer of her life.

Phil and Unni Kaltenbacher, together for 49 years, lived in Sarasota, Fla., and Martha’s Vineyard.

Born in Norway in 1943, Unni, who was fluent in seven languages, came to the U.S. to attend Berkeley after graduating from the University of Oslo. In her working years she was a fashion model, and a cofounder and lobbyist for a successful clinical laboratory. She was also a certified emergency medical technician, volunteering for years on her town’s unit.

Unni and Phil had a special love for animals, supporting their causes. At home, Abby and Oscar were doted on and adored.

Beautiful, elegant, intelligent, charming, fun — Unni had many close friends, who have been so very kind and supportive of Phil in this sad hour.

Unni was the daughter of Nils and Tulla Hovde. She is survived by her husband Phil, a retired businessman and former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. She also leaves a son, Mark Kaltenbacher; stepdaughters Laura Ross and Gail Kurz; and her beloved Norwegian family: brother Tore, and nephews Thomas and Anders, and their terrific children. Unni was predeceased by her son Lars.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online condolences and more information.