National organizations to discuss Black economic opportunities 

The Center for American Progress announced in a press release it and the National Partnership of Women and Families will be hosting a moderated panel event in Oak Bluffs that “explores new ways to promote economic opportunity in Black communities.”

The event will take place on Monday, August 14, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm at The Barn, Bowl and Bistro.

“The passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS), as well as the Justice 40 Initiative, mark tremendous and transformative investments in jobs, health, infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy,” the release states. “These investments provide a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink how the government and industry can work for racial equity, justice, and an inclusive economy.”

Panel speakers include Center for American Progress president and CEO Patrick Gaspard, National Partnership for Women and Families president Jocelyn Frye, MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, U.S. Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young, Black Innovation Alliance CEO Kelly Burton, Demos chief of programs Angela Hanks, and mayor of Little Rock, Ark., Frank Scott Jr.

Registration is required for this event. RSVP at bit.ly/3rWofpq.