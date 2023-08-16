Islanders Write 2023

This two-day event, August 20, at 6:30 pm, and Monday, August 21, from 8:15 am to 4 pm, takes place at Featherstone Center for the Arts, and is free and open to the public. Panel discussions and writing workshops are led by writers with ties to the Vineyard. Highlights of the event include hearing from New Yorker cartoonists, learning how to navigate imposter syndrome, and how to write across racial lines. The event includes a pitch panel where five book projects will be selected by organizers of Islanders Write to be pitched to a panel of publishing agents and editors.