Virtual talk by rare book specialist, Brattle Book Shop owner Ken Gloss

Proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, Kenneth Gloss, will give an in-person and virtual presentation at Oak Bluffs ibrary on Thursday, August 31, at 5 pm.

Gloss is a rare book specialist and appraiser. He is a second-generation owner of Brattle Book Shop, one of America’s oldest and largest antiquarian bookstores, which dates to 1825. Brattle Book Shop is the winner of Yankee Magazine Editor’s Choice Award for Best of New England, and the recipient of several “Best of Boston” awards in the categories of Best Book Shop or Best Antiquarian Book Shop. This year marks the 74th year of Gloss family ownership. Gloss has worked in the store since childhood, and became the sole proprietor upon his father’s death in 1985. “I found that books were in my blood, and that I would never be really happy if I abandoned the business,” Gloss shared.

During his presentation at Oak Bluffs Library, Gloss will discuss the value of old and rare books, and about growing up in the book business. He’ll share some of his favorite finds and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts. Gloss will also share fascinating anecdotes about private and institutional collecting, as well as guidelines for building and maintaining a significant collection. At the conclusion of the talk, Gloss will engage in a Q and A session, and provide free appraisals of books participants have on hand, or at a later date at his shop in Boston. For more information on this event, visit bit.ly/OBPL_Ken_Gloss.

To learn more about book collecting, appraisals, and upcoming talks, call the store toll-free at 800-447-9595, or visit its website, brattlebookshop.com. To learn more about Gloss’ fun and unique finds, listen to Brattlecast, on brattlebookshop.com/brattlecast.