Raising the roof: Tabernacle roof undergoing repairs

The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association has announced that construction of the Tabernacle roof is expected to begin this week.

In addition, they’ve announced a new fundraising campaign called “Let’s Raise Funds, our Voices and the Roof” for the renovation project.

From now through Sept. 30, the association has announced a challenge match for all donations up to $100,000. The matching grant is made possible by Camp Meeting families.

A release from the association says that the roof needs repairs after nearly 90 years.

“We all have reasons to love the Tabernacle,” the release states. “Perhaps you have memories of Grand Illumination, Community Sing, Friday Night Concerts, High School Graduation, concerts, lectures, performances, worship services or just enjoyed quiet contemplation in this sacred space. The Tabernacles is truly an Island-wide venue, to be enjoyed by all.”

Work on the roof replacement is expected to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will be completed by May 2024, in time for the Martha’s VIneyard Regional High School graduation in June. The estimated cost is approximately $7 million. The association has already raised about $5 million.

Donations can be made online at mvcma.org or checks can be sent to MVCMA, P.O. Box 1685, Oak Bluffs MA 02557.