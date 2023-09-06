Feeling the Fest

1 of 8

It was a beautiful day to enjoy a homegrown outdoor concert last Sunday as the M.V. Sound Fest took over the Cove in Vineyard Haven. The vibe was relaxed and there were lots of families, babies, and elders enjoying the show. Tents with picnic tables provided some shade while attendees enjoyed food from Deon’s, El Gato Grande, Mad Martha’s, Tiger Hawk, and You Enjoy My Vegan. Games of frisbee and corn hole were played, and there were craft tents as well. DJs provided tunes in between the lineup of bands and musicians that included Workman Song, Mister Burns, Rose Guerin, Dock Dance Band, Crooked Coast, and Anthony B.