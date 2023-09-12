Irene P. Dugan, 96, of Vineyard Haven, died on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Royal Megansett Nursing home in North Falmouth. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Dugan.

Her memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, on Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 am, and burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.