44th Annual Tivoli Day

1 of 3

Though it’s sad to say goodbye to summer (I have a tear rolling down my cheek as we speak), it’s a ton of fun to attend the annual Tivoli Day Street Fair and block party. Tivoli Day is a September festival in Oak Bluffs that has been an Island tradition for four decades. It features live entertainment, street vendors, music, dancing, arts, face painting, end-of-the-summer sales, great food and beverages, and the ring challenge at the Flying Horses. Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 am to 6 pm, Circuit Avenue. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 17.