Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 4 – 8, 2023

Chilmark

Sept. 6, Ted Storey and Jill Storey, trustees of Joan Storey GST Exempt Trust, and Meg Storey sold a one-fifth undivided interest in 4 Smith Lane to Kim S. Storey and Douglas I. Katz, trustees of Kim S. Storey Living Trust, for $307,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 5, Michael Frank Design LLC sold 28 Holly Bear Lane to Aaron Harvey Stallworth and Danielle Yvette Conley, trustees of Aaron Stallworth & Danielle Conley Revocable Trust, for $2,850,000.

Sept. 6, Ronald Romano and Opal Romano sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 505 Week 37 to Jason Paul Becker, trustee of Becker Family Irrevocable Trust, for $5,500.

Sept. 6, Ronald Romano and Opal Romano sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 209 Week 21 to Marie Laure Boursiquot for $3,500.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 5, Clayton A. Henke sold 83 Wing Road to Tracie Sanders and Andrew Sanders for $1,390,000.

Sept. 5, CapeBuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 3 Hopes Way to Donald E. Frieson and Naiema Frieson for $695,000.

Sept. 6, Arlington Partners LLC sold 6 Arlington Ave. to Kahn Tran and Quynh Tran for $1,350,000.

Sept. 8, East Chop Association Inc. sold 0 Cedar Avenue to Deborah R.G. Westervelt and James H. Westervelt, co-trustees of Deborah R.G. Westervelt Trust and James H. Westervelt Trust, for $11,688.60.

Sept. 8, East Chop Association Inc. sold 0 Cedar Ave. to Robert I. Reagan Jr. and Wendy T. Reagan for $23,731.40.

Tisbury

Sept. 8, Sara T. Glendinning sold 51 Hatch Road to Ricardo Valeriano and Mignon Valeriano for $1,950,000.