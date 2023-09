Beach BeFrienders, who collaborate with the Vineyard Conservation Society, Island libraries, Island DWPs, and the M.V. Refuse District, help to keep the Vineyard clean. Gather your family, friends, and neighbors, and help pick up debris on a beach. Official cleanup kits are available at the Edgartown library, and disposal is free at any Island transfer station. Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 to 10 am, at Lambert’s Cove Beach.