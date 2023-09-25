West Tisbury aiming to boost confidence in government

Updated

West Tisbury is looking toward improving its governance style with the creation of a new task force.

The town’s select board unanimously approved the creation of the five-person Improving Governance Task Force during a meeting last week.

“So voters, residents have greater confidence in town governance, we outlined the process for them,” task force member Susan Silk said.

According to the document outlining the task force’s goals, the group will be creating and maintaining a town governance handbook. The group will also create a “monitoring process” to promote a clear understanding of the town’s various governing bodies, recruitment of appointees to committees that match a candidate’s skills and experiences with the work to be done, standards of conduct, adherence to rules, and high confidence among voters and residents in the town’s governmental processes.

With the gathering and researching for information, the actual implementation is expected to be done by the end of next June or July.

Residents John Christensen, Silk and Cynthia Mitchell, who is also a select board member, are the first three appointed to the committee.

“We set a conservative timeline so we could pull this off by the next fiscal year because there’s so many committees and so many people,” Christensen said.

Christensen, Silk, and Mitchell had already been looking into this work prior to being appointed. According to Christensen, the members were referencing Manchester-By-The-Sea’s town handbook for West Tisbury’s process.

There have been times when a West Tisbury governing body needed to refocus its duties after dissatisfaction regarding its processes, such as the town’s affordable housing committee.

The task force plans to have regularly scheduled meetings. The remaining positions will be advertised by the town.

Meanwhile, West Tisbury will be holding a special town meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 pm at West Tisbury School. The last day to register to vote for the special town meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 5 pm at West Tisbury Town Hall. The special town meeting warrant will close on October 10.

The select board voted 2-0 to rescind the appointments of Manter and Nancy Cabot to the Up-Island Council on Aging Board. Manter abstained from voting. The board unanimously approved Mitchell to the council on aging board as an interim member.

