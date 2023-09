Irene Dugan, 96, of Vineyard Haven, died on Sept. 2, 2023, at the Royal Megansett Nursing Home in Falmouth. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Dugan.

Her memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 am in St Augustine’s Church, Franklin St., Vineyard Haven, and burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.