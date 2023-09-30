Edward Lee Oliver Jr. (“Edly”) of Shallotte, N.C., formerly of Edgartown, departed this life in September 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jenni Low Oliver.

Edly attended Boston College. He was a fine art, classical music, natural artifact, horticulture, ocean kayaking, Atlantic salmon fly-tying, racquetball, motorcycle, and collie enthusiast who spent many years as a historical renovator and clockmaker on Martha’s Vineyard. Ed Oliver was also known for playing the Simmons & Fisher pipe organ at the 1843 Old Whaling Church in Edgartown.

Grieving are his siblings: Susan Oliver (“Tootie”) and Bill Coxe, and Ted McLean Oliver and Annette Oliver Smith; family members Tracy Russ and Jo Ann Darby; along with countless longtime friends, and many new.

Farewell, good and true Renaissance man.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at shallottefunerals.com for the Oliver family.