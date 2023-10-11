MVC holds public hearing for Island Food Pantry

A proposal by Island Grown Initiative to relocate its food pantry to a new and permanent location, in order to accommodate high demand, shed light on the status of food insecurity on the Vineyard during a public hearing with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission last week.

Roughly 18 to 20 percent of the Vineyard’s population is currently registered with the Island Food Pantry, Island Grown Initiative (IGI) executive director Rebecca Haag told commissioners last week.

The number of Islanders registered for the program quadrupled during the global pandemic, but even in its aftermath, high demand persists. While the growing needs may have subsided a bit, Haag says, it’s not declining: “It was the perfect storm of COVID, the number of people who moved here and then sucked up the housing, the increased prices everybody’s facing for housing and for gas, etc.”

The pantry has been located at the Portuguese-American Club, but because of space limitations, IGI decided to move the operation in anticipation of its lease with the Holy Ghost Association.

IGI reps say the pantry’s new home at 114 and 116 Dukes County Ave. in Oak Bluffs, which was purchased earlier this year for $1.7 million, will be better equipped to handle the increase of clientele and a larger volume of food storage. But first, the nonprofit must complete necessary renovations and improvements, which are being reviewed by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

The new location will have 18 parking spaces, and more than 2,000 square feet of commercial space, in addition to housing one Island Food Pantry employee in a small apartment onsite.

The project has received significant support from property abutters, including the owners of Tony’s Market. Some commissioners raised concerns about the impacts the new site would have on local traffic, considering its central location and its proximity to Tony’s Market and Bombay Indian Cuisine — both busy establishments.

According to its proposal, IGI says it expects a total weekly average of close to 300 pickups, which would occur by schedule only, Tuesdays through Saturdays, in addition to four weekly box-truck deliveries.

The nonprofit also plans on incorporating new software to allow for preordering groceries and assisting with shopping scheduling, which they expect will cut down on foot and car traffic congestion.

During last week’s public hearing, MVC transportation planner Mike Mauro shared his determination that the traffic circulation plan provided by the nonprofit is adequate and safe for navigating the area.

“[MVC] staff has evaluated the proposed project and has concluded that the project will not have a negative impact on the surrounding area/neighborhood,” Mauro’s traffic analysis says. “The existing uses that reside along Dukes County Avenue generate far more traffic daily than that of the Food Pantry.”

The public hearing for the project will remain open until Nov. 2. In the meantime, IGI is expected to provide the commission with additional information on stormwater plans.