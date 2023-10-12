Bank trustees fund $1M food pantry grant

The Trustees of Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced in a press release that it has provided more than a million dollars in grants to local nonprofits, including $1 million to the Island Grown Initiative for its new Island Food Center in Oak Bluffs.

The trustees announced the grants during a ceremony on October 11 at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven.

Funding went to 11 nonprofits and 28 local teachers. Also awarded was a gift of $25,000 to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, given in honor of Edward E. Mayhew, Jr.

“As a community-owned mutual bank, Martha’s Vineyard Bank is committed to allocating a significant portion of its annual earnings to donations for the community,” a release from the Trustees states. “These donations, disbursed by the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation through grants and scholarships, seek to improve the quality of life in the community they serve.”

As the largest gift of the evening, the $1 million grant awarded to Island Grown Initiative will go toward the purchase of its new Island Food Center in Oak Bluffs. The trustees reported in a press release that monthly visits at the pantry increased from 742 in 2019 to 2,000 today. The new Island Food Center, at 114-116 Dukes County Avenue in Oak Bluffs, will feature the permanent home of the Island Food Pantry.

Wednesday’s ceremony began with a celebration of the life and career of Mayhew, local bank leader and former president of the Dukes County Savings Bank. Mayhew helped create Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. The organization received a grant of $25,000 in his honor.

Celebrate the Art of Teaching project grants totaled over $17,000 and were awarded to 28 local teachers, who were also honored Wednesday. Ranging from $250 to $1,500, the annual grants support education for local students by funding materials or experiences outside the basic curriculum.

Island Autism received the third installment of a grant totaling $75,000 for the development of the Island Autism Center, which will include a working farm, a day program, and affordable housing for 14 adults with autism who need supportive housing. With an additional $7,500 awarded in sponsorships, Island Autism received $32,500 in total support in 2023.

Featherstone Center for the Arts was awarded $25,000 for its annual Summer Gala and event programming.

Several nonprofits also received support for housing initiatives. Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard received $20,000 for its Home Safety Modification Program, designed to help older adults get the home safety modifications. Harbor Homes Martha’s Vineyard received $10,000 for emergency repairs to Tashmoo House, a residence for men ages 18-80, who were formerly homeless.

Belonging to Each Other, which provides temporary, free housing during the coldest months to homeless individuals in Falmouth, was awarded a $10,000 matching grant for their fall fundraiser, an increase from 2022 support of $7,500.

Other notable donations include $9,000 to Penikese Island School, $8,450 to Martha’s Vineyard Little League, $9,000 to Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, and $5,000 to Neighborhood Falmouth.