‘Golda’: The legendary Israeli leader

“Golda” arrives at the M.V. Film Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, and also plays Oct. 21 and 22. Unfortunately, this 2023 biography of Israel’s first woman prime minister comes during the current Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Based on a true story, the film is no ordinary hagiography, but describes Golda Meir’s role leading her country during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Written by Nicholas Martin and directed by Guy Nattiv, it stars Oscar winner Helen Mirren as Meir, the “iron lady of Israel.” Another celebrated actor, Liev Schreiber, plays Henry Kissinger, and Camille Cottin plays the prime minister’s assistant, Lou Kaddar.

Viewers see Meir as a compulsive cigarette smoker, and her smoke comes to symbolize the smoke of war as well as her cancer. Born in Ukraine and raised in Milwaukee, as Israel’s fourth prime minister she led her country during the Egyptian and Syrian invasions of Oct. 6, 1973. At the same time, she underwent cobalt treatments for lymphoma. Her illness is compellingly depicted as she walks past rows of the feet of the dead.

Israel faces annihilation when Egypt and Syria invade the nation. Things heat up in October when Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, learns that Egypt and Syria are planning an invasion of Israel. Meir is dismissive, with support from her defense minister, Moshe Dayan (Rami Heuberger).

On Oct. 6, the prime minister learns that Egypt has assembled forces along the Suez Canal. An attack is planned for sundown. Meir has not prepared in advance, and now orders a partial mobilization to face the coming attack. To her surprise, the attack comes early. Sent to inspect the Golan Heights, Dayan discovers Syria has launched an attack against unprepared Israeli troops. He offers to resign, but Meir persuades him to stay. A significant cinematic incident occurs when the Arab military first use the name “Israel.”

Meir is shown to be a powerful figure in negotiating the defeat of Egypt and Syria, but at the same time, viewers watch her progressive deterioration from lymphoma. When Henry Kissinger visits and urges a ceasefire, the film illustrates the nature of American involvement in the war, as well as warning of a Soviet threat that could come in 18 hours. Meir continues with her own plans, forcing Egypt into talks.

By the 20th day, diplomatic talks continue, as well as the agreement to exchange POWs, effectively ending the war. Viewers see the toll the war has taken on an aging and ill Meir.

The next year, 1974, the prime minister testifies before the Agranat Commission about her conduct, and she explains that despite an initial uncertainty, her belief was that war was imminent. She is cleared, and later is shown seeing the signing of the Camp David Accords, the first formal peace agreement between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Four years later, Meir dies while watching footage of her meeting with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

As well as describing the prime minister’s legendary role in a crucial period of Israeli history,

“Golda” serves as a historical thriller worth watching.

Information and tickets for “Golda” are available at mvfilmsociety.com.