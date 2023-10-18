West Tisbury tackles accessory dwelling units

West Tisbury could be taking on accessory dwelling units, also called ADUs, during the upcoming special town meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6 pm at West Tisbury School.

Although town officials have yet to approve the article, West Tisbury is asking voters to support a program that would help homeowners develop ADUs; the program would also be jump started with $250,000 in funding.

The program would be managed by the West Tisbury Affordable Housing Trust and would provide funding for residents looking to build an accessory dwelling.

According to the warrant article, the idea is to promote both year-round housing and housing that would be affordable to households earning up to 150 percent of the area median income in Dukes County. According to the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority, 150 percent of the median income for a family of four on the Island is $195,300 in 2023.

The West Tisbury Affordable Housing Committee has been working on the program since the spring.

During a West Tisbury Select Board meeting on Wednesday, October 11, town officials looked over the details about the warrant article’s language when some concerns were raised.

West Tisbury treasurer Katherine Logue had issues with the language of the warrant article and asked for clarity on how the program would work.

“If this article were to go forward as is, it raises a lot of questions about the source of funding,” Logue said.

After further discussion, it was agreed to send the ADU warrant article to town counsel.

The pilot program is also contingent upon another home-rule petition warrant article to raise the allowed area median income from 140 to 150 percent. If the home-rule petition does not pass at the state level, the town can only help develop ADU’s for homeowners at the 100 percent median income, which is $124,900 for a family of four in 2023.

Although other warrant articles were also reviewed, the board did not cast a vote to approve the warrant during the meeting. West Tisbury Finance Committee administrative assistant Janice Haynes told The Times the warrant articles still need to go through the town’s finance committee before the select board decides on whether to approve the warrant. The board is expected to make a final pass during their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25.