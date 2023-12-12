Edgartown Cape Cod 5 closing

The Edgartown branch of Cape Cod Five is expected to close in March next year, the bank recently announced.

The reason for the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road location closure is due to the number of people using the branch, not because the larger institution is in any kind of peril, says Chris Richards, chief banking services officer with Cape Cod 5. Richards says that most of their Vineyard customers use the Vineyard Haven location.

Richards added that Cape Cod 5 has recently opened other branches in Plymouth.

The Edgartown location’s closure is subject to review and approval by the Massachusetts Division of Banks.

Richards said that The Edgartown branch opened in 2018.