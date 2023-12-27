Christmas food distribution benefits Island community

1 of 12

Local Community Services advocate Sharon Brown teamed up with Chef Deon to distribute nearly 300 meals to families and seniors in need on Christmas Day.

Meals consisted of roast beef, collard greens, squash, potatoes, lamb chops, ribs, turkey, pork shoulder, and other holiday favorites.

“It was wonderful,” Brown said of Monday’s event.

Brown said she started the Christmas food donation program four years ago, with the help of Island cook, Chef Amy.

Brown said that many of the goods came from community donations and Island institutions like Slough Farm, Morning Glory Farm, Sweet Bites; produce came from the Island Grown Initiative. She also thanked the countless volunteers that participated.

“I love the community,” Brown said when asked why she got involved. “I know how many low income families and seniors that are suffering. I’m trying to help the people that really need help.”

Brown is a disability coordinator for M.V. Community Services and works with Harbor Homes, the Island’s only winter shelter. She is also the founder and director of ReVamp MSP, which offers a retreat to the Island for low-income cancer patients.