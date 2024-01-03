Jazz comes to Pathways

The Jeremy Berlin Trio will present two special evenings of jazz at Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern on Friday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 pm both nights. This will be the third time the trio, made up of Berlin, Taurus Biskis, and Eric Johnson, present the jazz nights, backing up a slew of Island singers.

Berlin explained that the concept is 10 singers, each doing two songs, supported by the trio. He said the repertoire ranges from “straight-ahead jazz to some more soul-inflected and bluesy,” including some originals. The singers include Peter Halperin, Gordon Healey, Mark Grandfield, Rose Guerin, Vivian Male, Jessie Pinnick, Allison Roberts, Marzell Sampson, Jessica San Severino, and Theresa Thomason. Berlin says there will be special guests as well.

“We are happy to be presenting our singer showcase again,” Berlin says. “For the audience, the excitement and pleasure of seeing and hearing the wide variety of singers and styles was magical when we did this a couple of times last year, and I’ve been told repeatedly how everyone is looking forward to experiencing it again.”

Doors open at 6:30 pm both evenings, and the shows are free and open to the public.