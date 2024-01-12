Tisbury supports new tool to fight invasive beetles

Tisbury is supporting an effort to diminish the impact of the invasive Southern pine beetles on woodlands within its borders, possibly employing a tool that hasn’t been used within Massachusetts yet.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Tisbury Select Board unanimously approved supporting an application with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to permit a device called a burn box to be used to deal with the infestation.

Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland told the board that an infestation of Southern pine beetles was spotted in Philips Preserve — a Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation property — in July and received permission from the state to cut down trees to contain the outbreak. Cutting down infested trees helps create a buffer zone to keep the troublesome insects from infesting other trees.

“The initial estimates were 60-something trees and it ended up being about a hundred,” Leland said, adding that the beetles spread farther than anticipated.

Southern pine beetles are an invasive species native to the southern United States and Mexico, and the insects burrow into pine trees and cut off their circulation. An outbreak can lead to multiple generations of beetles infesting one tree to the next if left unchecked.

Leland said an infestation killed all of the pine trees on about an acre of land in the preserve, which all had to be taken down. The felled trees were inspected by an off-Island company, and while some of them were taken for lumber, the remaining wood needs to be disposed of in another fashion.

“Because it’s still infested, they can’t mulch it and transport it off the Island without the possibility of spreading southern pine beetles,” Leland said.

The foundation is reaching out to MassDEP for a special permit to burn the infested wood using an “air curtain incendiary device” called a burn box, which Leland said is widely used in states like California, Colorado, and Montana. The chief described the device as something similar to a dumpster that burns the loaded wood within itself. The equipment helps prevent fires from spreading while getting rid of the tree, according to Leland.

Leland said the foundation couldn’t do a typical burn because there wasn’t a “real water source in that area” where the felled trees were located. He also said that while the device would produce smoke, it would be less than from an open burn.

If the foundation’s application is successful, Leland said this would be the first time MassDEP had approved such a device in the state. “They’re not looking to do it on a large scale in Massachusetts, but they understand the unique circumstances we have here on the Island and they’re willing to work with us,” Leland said.

The goal is to complete the process before the tourist season since most of the homes around the area are summer homes, Leland said.

Tisbury finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy said the public should be notified when the burn would happen. Leland said while he will work with Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation once the permit was acquired, the notifications would be primarily coming from the conservation group since the burn will take place on private property. “The communications center will be notified every day as well because you will be able to see the smoke from the mainland and we don’t want to get false calls,” he said.

Besides Phillips Preserve, the tiny beetles have also been spotted in the West Chop area. Local and state officials have worked to mitigate the impacts of Southern pine beetle infestations in other parts of the Island, including within Manuel F. Correllus State Forest and the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s Ripley’s Field Preserve.

“This is the problem we’re going to see Islandwide,” Leland said.

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation executive director and licensed forester Adam Moore told The Times on Friday that southern pine beetles have also been spotted at the Island’s western areas, likely blown over by wind from Long Island in New York.

“They’re multiplying and something we’re contending with and it’s something we’ve been dealing with for some time,” Moore said.

Although tree cutting efforts have been done on the Vineyard in response to southern pine beetle infestations, Moore said the insects have spread and more tree thinning measures will likely be needed over the winter. On Friday morning, Moore was at Phillips Preserve conducting a forest inventory in preparation for potential cutting to provide a better chance for more trees to survive.

Moore said the beetles are less active during the winter because of the cold. Moore said that a warming climate has helped the insects to spread farther than they could before.

“Our winters are not as cold as they used to be and aren’t killing them all off,” he said.

Moore anticipates the southern pine beetles will be something the Island will need to actively deal with over the next decade.

“It’s going to keep us busy,” he said.