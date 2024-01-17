Peaked Hill Pastures RFP advances

The Peaked Hill Pastures affordable housing project is finally going out to bid.

A request for proposal (RFP), presented by the Peaked Hill Pastures RFP committee, was unanimously approved by the Chilmark Select Board during a Tuesday evening meeting.

It’s taken almost two years for the bidding process to start. The project itself was approved by voters during the 2022 town meeting in April, and the committee tasked with creating a RFP was established the following month. However, the committee had snags along the way, like struggles with existing bylaws and conflict-of-interest allegations against a couple of its members, chair Lindsay Scott and Fred Khedouri, who are abutters to the property.

The draft RFP covers various aspects of the project for a developer to consider, such as development guidelines, evaluation criteria, and general information like qualifying household incomes.

The warrant article approved in 2022 states the affordable housing is to be built on six to eight acres of land on the 16-acre parcel, consisting of 10 rental units and four units for homeownership — two for turnkey development, and two units residents can build themselves. Turnkey means a developer designs and builds the housing units, and then a lottery system is used to choose eligible buyers.

“The available acreage will only allow, under current zoning, nine rental units,” Scott said.

Scott also said rather than dictating the type of development, the committee recommended “maximizing flexibility” and leaving it to the home recipients.

The select board commended the committee, and expressed a readiness to accept the recommended RFP and move forward.

Martha’s Vineyard Commission Island housing planner Laura Silber said some Chilmark residents had expressed concerns to her about the restrictions of Peaked Hill Pastures if the units were built within existing zoning bylaws, rather than with Chapter 40B. Chapter 40B allows developers to bypass some local zoning and develop more densely.

“It would allow the town to utilize some of that acreage in the future, if they should choose,” Silber said.

Khedouri said the intent of the warrant article was to preserve the remaining land for future use. He also said “injecting” 40B could add another layer of complications when moving the project forward, adding that many people view the state statute as an extreme measure that can be used to advance the town’s purpose when necessary. Khedouri said building within the town’s existing bylaws was sufficient. “It’s just taking one more thing off the table as a matter of controversy,” he said.

Scott said the committee felt the warrant article goals could be accomplished without 40B, but if there was interest for further development, it could be done later on with the state statute. She added that not using 40B resulted in the loss of only one rental unit. “Ninety-nine point nine percent of the warrant language was achievable with existing zoning, so we didn’t feel it was necessary to explore other options,” she said.

Rich Osnoss, the Chilmark planning board representative on the committee, said the planning board had wanted to examine the possibility of using 40B for the project. He added that the encumbered land would limit what type of development could be done on the remaining acreage. “I don’t think it’s right to say it can be changed in the future; maybe it can, if the laws change,” Osnoss said.

Silber clarified that if a property is encumbered, as Peaked Hill is, 40B could not be retroactively used for further development.

Meanwhile, planning board member Hugh Weisman said there were several parts of the RFP that seemed to go against the warrant article. “We’d like you to give this a bit more thought,” he said.

Scott said these concerns — including the average median income, encumbrance, number of turnkey units, and the conceptual plan — had been already addressed.

The select board was ready to move forward.

Select board chair Bill Rossi said these issues had already been debated “ad nauseam” for a year and a half, standing in favor of the committee’s recommendations.

“I would like to move forward with a spirit of positivity of getting affordable housing going in Peaked Hills and for Chilmark for the future, rather than … have our philosophical differences aired out and have arguments,” he said.

Select board member Marie Larsen “wholeheartedly agreed” with Rossi. “We need affordable housing in Chilmark, and it’s time to move this forward,” she said.

The select board unanimously approved accepting the RFP as presented.

The RFP will be posted on Feb. 1, and remain so for two weeks. Town officials hope to bring the topic to voters during the annual town meeting in the spring.